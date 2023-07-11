Mercedes-Benz India sells 8,528 units in H1 2023: Best-ever half-yearly sales

Mercedes-Benz India recorded its best-ever H1 with sales of 8,528 units in the first half of 2023. The LWB E-Class continues to remain the company’s best-selling model in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed its sales figures for H1 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer recorded its best-ever H1 with sales of 8,528 units in the January to June 2023 period, achieving a 13 percent YoY growth. According to Mercedes-Benz India, the demand for its top-end vehicles (those priced at Rs 1 crore or above) is very high and it grew by 54 percent.

Mercedes-Benz India’s H1 2023 Sales:

Mercedes-Benz sold 8,528 units in India in the first half of this year, recording a 13 percent YoY growth. According to the company, the highest-ever half-yearly sales were accomplished on the back of strong customer preference for the brand driven by an attractive product portfolio and an omnichannel customer experience created with the ‘Retail of the Future’ business model.

Moreover, the company revealed that as of June 2023, it has an order bank of over 3,500 units which are yet to be delivered to the customers. The demand for top-end Mercedes-Benz and AMG models outpaced other segments, growing by a robust 54 percent YoY. The carmaker’s EV portfolio also grew 10 times in H1 2023, thanks to the EQB and EQS luxury EVs.

Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling models in India:

The long-wheelbase version of the E-Class continues to remain the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in India. On the SUV front, the GLE is the company’s highest-selling sport utility vehicle, followed by the GLA. There is also very high demand for the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach and AMG G 63. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz will launch the new-gen GLC in India soon.

Here’s what the company said:

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz continues its strong demand in the Indian market, achieving the best ever H1 and Q2 sales. Our focus remains on elevating the customer experience and continuing to grow the Top-End Vehicles that outpace other segments. We are excited about the remaining quarters, having lined up some of the most awaited luxury vehicles for our customers, starting with the New Generation GLC.”

