Mercedes-Benz India sales up in 2019: AMG models grow by whopping 54%!

Mercedes-Benz India has released its sales performance for the 2019 calendar year. The German luxury car brand has stated that it has sold 13,786 units in the year 2019, while its German rivals - BMW Group India sold 9,641 units of BMW cars and Mini combined. Mercedes-Benz retains its title of being the best-selling luxury car brand in India for the fifth year in a row.

The German automaker achieved its best quarter in Q4 of 2019 saw 3.3% growth by selling 3671 units between October-December 2019. The fourth quarter of 2019 saw a rise of 15.41% in sales volume compared to Q3. During the festive period, Mercedes-Benz India delivered over 600 vehicles in important markets across the country in a single day. 250 of these vehicles were delivered in the Delhi NCR region alone. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class (with the latest generation being offered in a long-wheelbase form) has continued to be the best selling model in the country in 20

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch new models every month. Since October 2019, Mercedes-Benz India launched the G350d, the V-Class Elite and the GLC-Class facelift with the MBUX infotainment system with a virtual assistant in India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2019 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were, however, able to positively influence the customer sentiment with our industry-best customer solutions and achieved the new best-ever Q4. We were able to create a strong growth momentum in the market during the festive period and we are glad to carry it for the rest of the year. Our growth in our Q4 sales is a testament to this fact.”

Shedding light on plans for 2020, Schwenk added “2020 is going to be another important year for Mercedes-Benz India and we continue to be optimistic with the country’s mid to long-term prospect. We had an overwhelming response to our entire BS-IV portfolio and we are now ready with the all-new BS-VI portfolio, way ahead of the deadline. This year the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz beginning with the New GLE, and followed by some of the most significant product introductions from our global portfolio for the Indian market, including those without any predecessors.”

Mercedes-AMG and Dream cars saw a rise in demand by a massive 54% for its performance car offering in 2019 when compared to 2018. While the E-Class is the most popular model from Mercedes-Benz, the SUVs including the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS models gained momentum with the GLC being the most popular SUV from Mercedes in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the all-new GLE in India on January 28, while the manufacturer has confirmed that between April-June 2019, it will launch the new generation models of the CLA-Class, GLA-Class and the GLS-Class. The automaker will also launch the EQ electrified division in India which will enable them to offer its mild-hybrid, hybrid and all-electric models. Mercedes-Benz is also working on introducing the EQC, its first all-electric car in India.