Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021: Rs 400cr to be invested

At the start of every new year, Mercedes-Benz India chalks out a plan about its launches for that period. While last year, it promised 10 new products, in the year 2021 the idea is to roll out 15 new cars. Few of these cars were shown at the Auto Expo 2020. These cars included the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and the likes. However, this year not only these models but also others like the GLA will be launched from quarter two. Mercedes-Benz India says that from January-December 2020, it managed to sell 7893 cars and claims to retain its leadership position for six years in a row. The volumes driver remained the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLC, GLE as well as GLS cars. The company says that there was an overwhelming demand for the new GLE, GLS and few variants of the GLC, C-Class.

In quarter two of last year, MBIL sold only 563 units whereas in quarter four, the number was 2886. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said that he is glad that the company and its dealers made a strong recovery towards the end of the year. The brand, Martin said, successfully launched its first EV in our market as well. They also rolled out the first made-in-India Mercedes GLC43 Coupe. He added that Mercedes-Benz India is hopeful of continuing the momentum for 2021 as well.

This year, the idea is to give customers a proper physidigital experience and personalisation. With new entry point models like the GLA as well as the A-Class Limo, the brand hopes to get welcome first-time buyers to the fold. Details of the A-Class Limousine were updated on the brand’s website a few months ago, sparking rumours that the launch might happen in 2020. Rs 400 crore is expected to be invested in the Indian market by Mercedes-Benz. This money will be utilised to increase the made-in-India components.

