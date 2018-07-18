Mercedes-Benz India launches ‘Service on Wheels’ for 15 tier 2 and tier 3 cities across country

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new customer service offering called 'Service on Wheels'. The new service comprises of a service truck equipped with all tools along with professional service personnel to attend to customer cars, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where Mercedes-Benz doesn’t have a direct presence. On being notified, a mobile service truck will visit the customer’s area and carry out the inspection, repairs, and service of the car. This initiative is part of Mercedes-Benz’s service differentiation strategy under the ‘My Mercedes, My Service’ umbrella, launched in July 2016.

Mercedes-Benz ‘Service on Wheels’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian luxury car industry, which is highly customer-centric and tailor-made for the Indian market. This concept is a result of the Business Innovation project which is conceptualized by the employees of Mercedes-Benz India.

Launched in the presence of Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Customer Service, Retail Training and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, the service was introduced today in the brand's key market of Amritsar.

The Phase I of ‘Service on Wheels’ will travel to 15 different Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets undertaking service-related requirements of customers in the remaining months of 2018.

'Service on Wheels’ will travel to 15 Tier 2 and 3 markets like Jalgaon, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Valsad, Kutch, Amravati, Udupi, Bellary, Dharwad, etc. in 2018 and to other markets in 2019.

Watch Mercedes-Benz S-Class video review below:

“With our ‘Go to Customer’ strategy we keep exploring novel ways to make the ownership experience of a Mercedes-Benz delightful. This time around, we are virtually going to the customer’s doorstep with our new initiative, Service on Wheels,” Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

“With this new offering, we can assure our customers, especially in cities beyond the large metros, complete peace of mind when it comes to the ownership experience of their cherished Mercedes-Benz. With the support of our dealer partners across the country, we are confident of implementing this innovative programme across markets.”