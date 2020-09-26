Mercedes-Benz India launches 2,500bhp worth of cars post lockdown

While growth in luxury car segment (above Rs 30 lakh) is slower than in the mass market, car sales in the Rs 80-lakh-plus segment are more than in the pre-lockdown phase, says Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

By:Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:02 AM

 

Mercedes-Benz India has an interesting way of quantifying its car launches since the Covid-19 lockdown started getting lifted—it introduced 2,500bhp of cars, if you add up the total bhp of the engines of the cars it has launched. These include the GTR (585bhp), C63 (476bhp), GLE 450 (390bhp), GLS 450 (390bhp), GLS 400d (330bhp) and GLE 400d (330bhp), the total of which is 2,501bhp. While growth in luxury car segment (above Rs 30 lakh) is slower than in the mass market, car sales in the Rs 80-lakh-plus segment are more than in the pre-lockdown phase, says Santosh Iyer, vice-president, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. “Overall, post-lockdown, we are seeing 25% growth in sales month on month, and October should be the month when we come back to last year’s level of sales.”
The company is seeing two unique customers sets post-lockdown.

“One is those who are unlocking themselves; they were indoors for 3-4 months and now they are enjoying life. With the uncertainties around they are splurging and buying cars for themselves. Then there is another set of customers who, let’s say, used to invest in SIPs, but now they feel it’s better to consume rather than save,” adds Iyer. New car sales in the luxury segment are also coming from those who have shifted from air traffic to road traffic.

“On certain routes such as Delhi-Jaipur or Bengaluru-Chennai, earlier a lot of people used to take flights, but now that entire traffic has moved to road. There are people doing those routes who want safer and more luxurious cars, and that is also driving luxury car consumption to an extent,” says Iyer. This week Mercedes launched the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, for Rs 1.2 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September