Mercedes-Benz India grows by 1.4 percent in 2018: Continues to dominate the luxury car market with huge margin!

The German automaker, Mercedes-Benz has recently announced its sales numbers for the calendar year 2018 in which the company has shown a steady year on growth of 1.4 percent selling 15,538 vehicles compared to 15,330 units sold in the year 2017.

“Our sales performance has been satisfying this year despite encountering strong macroeconomic headwinds in H2 (second half), which resulted in significant sales challenges. But we have managed to lunge forward and made a strong comeback in the last quarter 2018 and hence achieved a year-on-year growth," said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Also read: Royal Enfield’s president Rudratej Singh resigns: Lalit Malik to double up as CCO

The German marque continues to dominate the luxury vehicle segment and for the year 2018, the company retains its throne of highest selling luxury car brand of India. Mercedes-Benz India enjoys about 40% market share in the luxury car segment which comprised of over 40,000 unit sales for the year 2018. The year has also been of huge importance as it marks the company’s 4th consecutive year of market leadership in the luxury segment.

The long wheelbase E-Class continues to be the highest selling model from Mercedes-Benz India while the GLC being the highest selling Mercedes SUV for the year. The company also recorded a healthy demand for its C-class sedan which is, in fact, one of the most famous cars of its segment.

Talking of global sales, Mercedes-Benz has managed to remain the highest selling luxury brand of the world recording 23,19,185 vehicle sales for the year 2018, gaining 0.9% percent growth in global sales.

Mercedes-Benz India marks the 25th anniversary in 2019 and is the oldest luxury carmakers present in the Indian car market today. Stay tuned for more updates!