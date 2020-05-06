Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

While the factory has restarted operations, it is at a partial stage and same is the case with dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz has joined the surging list of manufacturers who have restarted their operations in India. The German brand announced today that its factory in Chakan, Pune as well as its dealers have partially resumed operations. Mercedes-Benz says that only the essential workers at the production facility have been called. These workers might set the frame for the others in the coming days. They have been asked to follow the revised protocols which are called the “new normal”. This includes sanitisation of self and equipment, wearing gloves and masks at all times as well as to maintain social distancing.

Depending on the government classification of Covid-19 zones, only select dealerships are open. Customers are in fact asked to start doing online booking for the vehicles through the Mercedes-Benz India website. The website has been updated with the e-commerce section that lets one choose the car of their choice, explains finance schemes and helps them configure too. At any point, when required an online sales executive will help.

Mercedes-Benz will also promote online sales more. The customer might not even have to visit the dealership anymore as the entire process will be online. The test drives as well as deliveries too will happen at the customer’s choice of place. Mercedes-Benz has a huge list of launches this year. This might also include the EQC electric SUV amongst others. Currently, Mercedes-Benz India is the only luxury car company that has such a diverse range of products.

