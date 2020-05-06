Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

While the factory has restarted operations, it is at a partial stage and same is the case with dealerships.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 3:58:12 PM

Mercedes-Benz has joined the surging list of manufacturers who have restarted their operations in India. The German brand announced today that its factory in Chakan, Pune as well as its dealers have partially resumed operations. Mercedes-Benz says that only the essential workers at the production facility have been called. These workers might set the frame for the others in the coming days. They have been asked to follow the revised protocols which are called the “new normal”. This includes sanitisation of self and equipment, wearing gloves and masks at all times as well as to maintain social distancing.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki re-opens dealerships

Depending on the government classification of Covid-19 zones, only select dealerships are open. Customers are in fact asked to start doing online booking for the vehicles through the Mercedes-Benz India website. The website has been updated with the e-commerce section that lets one choose the car of their choice, explains finance schemes and helps them configure too. At any point, when required an online sales executive will help.

Mercedes-Benz will also promote online sales more. The customer might not even have to visit the dealership anymore as the entire process will be online. The test drives as well as deliveries too will happen at the customer’s choice of place. Mercedes-Benz has a huge list of launches this year. This might also include the EQC electric SUV amongst others. Currently, Mercedes-Benz India is the only luxury car company that has such a diverse range of products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS