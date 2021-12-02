Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with ‘Retail of the Future’: Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Mercedes-Benz India has delivered the Thousandth car with its novel ‘Retail of the Future’ business strategy. The company will also increase the price of its select models from January 1, 2022.

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced that they have achieved the milestone of delivering the Thousandth car in the country with its novel ‘Retail of the Future’ business model. The company revealed its new sales strategy in June this year and after successfully testing it under the ‘beta’ phase, it was finally launched on October 22, 2021. Now, within two months of its official launch, this German luxury car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary has achieved the landmark of 1,000 sales. The company has also announced that they have witnessed a tremendous acceptance of their new business model with over 2,000 confirmed bookings.

Mercedes-Benz India’s Thousandth car to be sold under the new retail strategy was an A-Class Limousine that was delivered by Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India to a customer in New Delhi. It is also worth mentioning that the company will be increasing the price of its select models by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2022, amidst rising input costs. However, the carmaker will offer price protection to customers who have already booked their MY21 cars and are waiting for more than four months for select models. The price protection will also be applicable on the A-Class, GLA, and, E-Class booked until December 31, 2021.

Watch Video | Mercedes-AMG A45 S – Track Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on this achievement, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Delivering the thousandth Mercedes-Benz within a short span under the ROTF platform strongly validates our vision of reimagining customer excellence while empowering the franchise partners financially with this new business model. It is particularly satisfying to witness our months of hard work bearing fruits in the form of successful implementation of ROTF and a high level of acceptance from our customers. It gives us tremendous confidence about ROTF as the future of luxury retail since our customers were highly convinced with this new retail experience, which enriched their customer journey with Mercedes-Benz.”

He further added, “It is equally satisfying to have the unconditional support of our franchise partners, their teams and our colleagues at MB India, who adapted seamlessly to this completely new business model enabling us to deliver 1000 cars already. With this overwhelming start to ROTF, Mercedes-Benz reiterates the culture of competing for the best customer experience and create a new example in the luxury retail landscape. Our focus remains to deliver the remaining vehicles to our customers and gather further sales momentum with ROTF.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.