Mercedes-Benz India beats Audi, BMW in Q1 2019 sales: Record month for E-Class and C-Class

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its Q1 2019 sales figure of 3885 units and reported an increase in demand for its long-wheel-base cars. In the same period from January to March last year, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 4556 units. The manufacturer says that it has been facing challenges in the form of rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch, rising import costs among others.

“We are satisfied with our sustained sales performance despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds. Mercedes-Benz, however, is excited to retain its customers’ loyalty and sustain market leadership. Also as a fundamentally strong brand, we remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market, which we believe has immense potential to grow,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented.

“On our 25th year in India, we will continue to invest in new products and technologies, in retail network and digitization, to keep ourselves future ready for the foreseeable transition in the automotive segment. With some of the most exciting product introductions, novel customer-oriented initiatives, market expansion, and digitization efforts lined up in the second half of the year, we are confident of keeping our customers and brand enthusiasts delighted.”

The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-March period 2019 remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class Saloon. The new C-Class and the GLC SUV also contributed to the sales volume. The V-Class continues its sales success and is on a waiting period in most markets.

The AMG and the Dream Cars segment, however, remained the highest growing segment for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2019, with more than 50% growth compared to Q1 2018. Mercedes reports that March was a record month in terms of sales for the Long Wheelbase E-Class and the C-Class.