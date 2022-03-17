Mercedes-Benz India announces price hike of up to 3% across line-up from April 1, 2022

Mercedes-Benz India will increase the prices of all its cars from April 1, 2022. The company’s current Indian portfolio includes the likes of GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, E-Class, S-Class, and more.

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, has today announced that the company will be increasing the prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from April 1, 2022. As per the company, the constantly rising input costs is the primary reason for this price hike. It is worth mentioning that this will be the second price hike for Mercedes-Benz cars in India in 2022. The company increased the prices of its products in January as well.

“The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company. The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business,” Mercedes-Benz India said in its official press statement.

Mercedes-Benz India has also revealed the new starting ex-showroom prices (valid from April 1, 2022) of its select cars. They are mentioned below:

Mercedes-Benz Model Range New Starting Price (from April 1, 2022) A 200 limousine Rs 42 lakh GLA 200 Rs 45 lakh GLC 200 Rs 62 lakh GLE 300 d 4M Rs 86 lakh GLS 400d 4M Rs 1.16 crore LWB E-Class 200 Rs 71 lakh S-Class 350 d Rs 1.60 crore AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) Rs 1.77 crore AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) Rs 2.70 crore

Watch Video | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review:

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”

Also Read: All-electric BMW i7, new 7 Series global debut on April 20, 2022

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.