Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

SBI claims to offer lucrative interest rates for a loan tenure of two-five years. Customers also stand to get lower processing fees and many other benefits if they book through the SBI YONO app.

By:November 25, 2020 10:48 AM
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched Live Updates 11

Mercedes-Benz India has been trying to penetrate other markets apart from the urban ones. Their latest attempt shows the efforts. The German car brand has tied up with SBI. This is for a retail marketing process. Through this deal, SBI customers who want to own a Mercedes-Benz car will get fantastic deals on finance. What’s more, the Mercedes-Benz icon is now active on the SBI YONO app. Through the app, if customers book the car then they get additional benefits. These additional benefits are worth Rs 25,000. However, this has to be done before December 31, 2020. Customers will also get the approval notification on the app of the principle loan amount. At the time of going to the dealership, customers will then have to produce the online booking confirmation as well as the loan sanction letter from SBI.

SBI claims to offer lucrative interest rates for a loan tenure of two-five years. Customers also stand to get lower processing fees. In more than 17 circles across India, SBI will be offering these benefits for Mercedes-Benz India customers. Through this, both the brands aim to have a deeper penetration of the market. Martin Schwenk, the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said that his company has been constantly trying to reach out new potential customer base. This is also the first time the German brand is collaborating with any bank. He further added that the Mercedes customers will be very happy to have this seamless integration of the loan process through India’s largest bank.

CS Setty, the MD (retail and digital banking) SBI said, he is looking forward to SBI customers bringing home the preferred set of wheels from Mercedes-Benz in an easy fashion. At the same time, he was optimistic about the customers taking advantage of the festive season vibes to book their favourite Mercedes-Benz car.

 

