Mercedes-Benz India celebrates 25 years: S-Class range reaches new global milestone of 5 lakh units

Mercedes-Benz India is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its production in the country. The German luxury car manufacturer began local assembly operations in India in 1994 and at the time, the band manufacturers models from the Tata Motors facility. In 2009, Mercedes-Benz India moved to its own manufacturing plant in Chakan where it currently assembles vehicles for the Indian market.

In 2019, the manufacturer is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Chakan facility which spreads over 100 acres. In this facility, Mercedes-Benz Indian assembles nine different models which include the CLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, Maybach S-Class in addition to SUVs which are the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS models.

In addition to the milestone that Mercedes-Benz India celebrates, elsewhere in its own land of Germany, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has also achieved one of its own. at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, the S-Class team have rolled out the 5,00,000th unit of the S-Class saloon. The flagship saloon from the German manufacturer has been produced exclusively at the Sindelfingen plant for the global market since 2013.

"In each of the 500,000 S-Class models, there is a large portion of heart and soul from the entire Sindelfingen team. The many years of experience and the specialist knowledge of our employees have made a decisive contribution to this production success. As the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant, we are proud to be the centre of competence for our premium and luxury class," says Michael Bauer, Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant and Site Manager, and the site's Works Council Chairman

Since the S-Class arrived as the '220' model in 1951, around 4 million units have been sold worldwide. Mercedes-Benz states that their largest market for the S-Class, which is the best selling luxury saloon in the world, sees more than a third of its demand from China.