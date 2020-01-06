Mercedes-Benz India 2020 model launch plans teased: Here’s what to expect

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will be launching a model every month. The manufacturer on its official twitter has released a video that hints at some of the models it plans to introduce in India in 2020. It includes everything from compact models, SUVs, to high-performance AMGs.

The video starts with a question being asked to the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) virtual assistant “what’s in store for 2020?” Then the montage shows many high-performance, luxury and sports utility vehicles that we can expect from the German automaker in 2020.

In the video itself, the models that are seen are the high-performance AMG versions of the GLC. The GLC facelift was launched in India with the MBUX system. The GLC 43 AMG Coupe and the GLC 63 AMG are expected to be launched in 2020. Additionally, the GLS full-size SUV along with its newest model, the GLB is also expected to arrive in India soon.

The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to make its arrival in January 2020, however, at the 2020 Auto Expo, it is possible that Mercedes-Benz India will reveal its entire line up that is bound for the Indian market.

What is interesting is the extensive use of footage of the AMG 63 GT 4-door coupe model in the video which does suggest that Mercedes-Benz India has plans to introduce it in India, and it could arrive in 2020. Additionally, the video also shows a GLE 53 AMG Coupe which is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-6 which develops 362hp, which suggests that that could be the mid-performance oriented model for the GLE-Class that could be launched in India.