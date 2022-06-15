Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new ‘MAR 2020’ service outlet of Auto Hangar in Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated a new state-of-art workshop facility of Auto Hangar in Mumbai. This German carmaker is now present in 47 cities across India and has a strong network of over 126 touch points.

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, today inaugurated a new state-of-art workshop facility of Auto Hangar in Mumbai. This service outlet is located at Vile Parle and is based on the company’s ‘MAR 2020’ global retail presentation. Moreover, this is Auto Hangar’s fifth workshop in the country. Mercedes-Benz is now present in 47 cities across India and has a strong network of over 126 touch points.

It is also worth mentioning that Auto Hangar has completed its 25 years of association with Mercedes-Benz India. They have delivered over 16,500 luxury cars till date. Now, with the first-ever ‘MAR 2020’ workshop in the Western region, the Auto Hangar Vile Parle service centre aims to deliver a luxury customer experience to the growing Mercedes-Benz customer base in the financial capital.

The Three-Pointed Star’s popular retail format is based on four pillars, which include Design, Architecture, Customer-oriented processes, and Digital enhancements, providing the customer with an immersive luxury brand experience. Auto Hangar’s new service facility is spread across 11,000 sq. ft. with 10 bays and has a capacity to service over 3,600 cars per year. The total investment for the same is said to be Rs 4.6 crores.

Inaugurating the service centre, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “With the inauguration of this new Auto Hangar ‘MAR 2020’ service center, we firmly underline our promise of offering a distinct service differentiation to our valued customers. Mercedes-Benz is determined to provide customers with the best infrastructure, people and innovation, and the Auto Hangar ‘MAR 2020’ service facility is a benchmark for a luxury service centre.”

He further added, “Mumbai remains one of our largest markets and ‘Auto Hangar’ has been our long-term partner and an integral part of the brand’s success story in this market. The new workshop will enhance customer experience through a combination of spatial design, innovative advisory processes and the introduction of digitalization in advice, sales and service. On the occasion of 25 years of our partnership, I would like to express my thanks to Mohan Mariwala and the entire Auto Hangar team for their continuous support.”

