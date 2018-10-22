Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new dealership in Aurangabad: 94th outlet in India

Mercedes-Benz India has opened a new dealership in the country, bringing the total number Mercedes dealerships at 94 spread across 45 cities. The luxury car dealership is spread across 20,000 sq. ft. hosting four car display and seven dedicated service bays. The new dealership has been built with an investment of Rs 4 crore. It will 20 professionally trained staff appointed for personalized service and consultation to patrons.

The new Mercedes-Benz facility comes with an integrated Café Mercedes, a dedicated section for Mercedes-Benz accessories and merchandise, and customer lounge. The service facility is equipped to cater to the entire range of Mercedes-Benz cars, body and paint shop, major & minor repairs. The facility also boasts of a fully air-conditioned interactive service reception and service bay.

Indisch Motoren Aurangabad, will cater not only to the city but also to neighboring towns of the district. The dealership was inaugurated by Mr. Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India and Om Moharir, Director, Indisch Motoren.

“Our focus on emerging Tier II markets like Aurangabad is going to play a significant role in our future growth story. We are looking at strategically expanding in the Tier II markets by offering world-class luxury dealerships, unique luxury elements, the best of products and exceptional customer service,” Michael Jopp said.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched at Rs 35.99 lakh with a new design, interior features

“Mercedes-Benz has set the benchmark in offering automotive luxury experiences to customers beyond the established metros. We plan to continue the momentum and maintain our leadership position in sales, service and through our robust network reach. Our aim is to set the standards in overall vehicle ownership experience. India is amongst the fastest growing automotive hubs globally, and the Tier II and III markets are playing a significant role in this growth story.”