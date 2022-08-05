Mercedes-Benz inaugurates ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre’ in Ahmedabad

Mercedes-Benz inaugurates its first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre’ in Ahmedabad; strengthening AMG’s footprint in the state. The Centre features India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, highlighting Mercedes-Benz’s future luxury EV portfolio.

India’s luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz inaugurated the country’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet in one of the key emerging markets for luxury and performance cars – Thaltej, Ahmedabad.

The centre will provide an exclusive and customised Mercedes-AMG brand experience for performance motoring enthusiasts of Ahmedabad. Providing a luxurious and immersive brand experience, the AMG Performance Centre integrates the MAR2020 format, the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz, based on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer, oriented processes, and Digital enhancements.

The centre also marks India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, Mercedes-Benz’s EV sub-brand, highlighting its future luxury EV portfolio.

Inaugurated by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, and Sanjay Thakker, Chairman and Founder of Group Landmark, the outlet becomes Mercedes-Benz India’s fifth AMG Performance Centre in the country, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Schwenk said, “We are excited with the potential growth of Mercedes-Benz and AMG brands in Gujarat. Successful enterprises combined with rising aspiration among the young patrons to own a luxury brand have firmly driven Mercedes-Benz’s growth trajectory in Gujarat.”

Luxury car owners increasingly aspire for exclusivity and Mercedes-Benz’s AMG centres characterise a consistently applied and unique AMG brand identity. High-quality interiors with exclusive furnishings and a palette of colors that is representative of AMG create an exclusive atmosphere for driving enthusiasts.

Spread across 9000 sq. ft. with the 1S facility displays 9 cars, the new showroom will showcase the Mercedes-Benz series car and super luxury range and offer an exclusive Mercedes-AMG product experience to the Indian performance purists.

The outlet worth Rs 4.2 crore cumulative investment, will be managed by a professionally trained staff of 37 experts.

Set up in 2009, in Chakan near Pune, Mercedes-Benz India has pioneered the luxury car market in India and Chakan near Pune and is now present across 47 cities across India with a strong network of over 125 touch points.