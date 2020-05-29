Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

The BMW X7 will be getting a much-awaited rival in India as Mercedes-Benz has confirmed to launch the all-new GLS-Class on June 17. The Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India teased the SUV and confirmed the launch date on his personal Instagram. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the brand’s flagship luxury SUV which it calls the S-Class of SUVs offering opulent interior comfort with the commanding road presence of an SUV.

Mercedes-Benz has been teasing the arrival of the all-new GLS-Class SUV in India for some time. The flagship SUV from Mercedes-Benz is said to be the S-Class of SUVs and in its all-new generation is bigger and looks more butch than before. Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz India held its first-ever virtual launch for the introduction of the new AMG C 63 Coupe and the GT R supercar. At the end of the launch, Martin Schwenk, the managing director and CEO of the brand in India mentioned to keep an eye out on his personal Instagram. So we did, and just now, Schwenk released teaser images of the upcoming GLS-Class while also confirming that it will be launched on June 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Schwenk (@martins_masala) on May 28, 2020 at 11:55pm PDT

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS features all-new styling that is in-line with the brand’s current design language. The interior has also been given a similar treatment featuring a brand new design, latest technologies along with the new MBUX infotainment system. The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz GLS features two 12.3-inch fully digital screens, one acts as the main infotainment system, while the other is placed directly in front of the driver acting as the instrument cluster. With the MBUX system, the COMMAND control on the centre console with the dial has been replaced with a new touchpad as an additional input system to the touchscreen to control the infotainment system. The steering wheel has an all-new design too, and it features touchpads as well instead of rotary knobs.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is longer and offers a longer wheelbase than its predecessor so cabin space is plenty. To move the two and a half tonne vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz GLS in the Indian market is expected to be offered as the GLS 350d 4Matic diesel and the 450 4Matic turbo petrol. The diesel motor is a 2.9-litre, inline 6 engine that is good for 281hp and 600Nm of torque. The petrol-powered GLS 450 would be equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six with 362hp and 500Nm at its disposal. Both motors would come equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive.

As a rival to the BMW X7, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, and the Audi Q8, the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is expected to be launched at a price between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.