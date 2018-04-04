Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition launched in India at Rs 86.90 lakh: More luxury on the ‘S-Class of SUVs’

Luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new 'Grand Edition' of its flagship SUV, Mercedes-Benz GLS and is priced at Rs 86.90 lakh for both petrol and diesel variants. Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV is often referred as the ‘S-Class of SUVs’ and the company now claims that India is the top-sixth country in terms of GLS SUV sales globally. The GLS Grand Edition was introduced in the market by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The GLS popularly referred to as the ‘S-Class of SUVs’, boasts of unparalleled levels of luxury combined with impressive comfort, agile dynamics and also best-in-class safety. Put to everyday use or venturing off the beaten track, the GLS never disappoints and effortlessly meets all requirements. Indians have a penchant for SUVs and this has pushed India to emerge as the Top 6 markets globally for the GLS, reiterating the vehicles unmatched popularity. We are extremely confident that the ‘GLS Grand Edition’ will continue to remain at the top of customer preference creating a new benchmark. Mercedes-Benz India will keep striving to push the boundaries in the luxury automotive segment by driving innovation and excellence not only in our wide product line-up but also in our customer service offerings and the overall vehicle ownership.”





Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition now features a new headlamp cluster with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings. The headlamps go on automatically as per driving and weather conditions. The dipped beam is activated when the speed of the SUV crosses 90 kmph for enhanced safety. It also features enhanced fog lamp function that illuminates the outer half of the carriageway more effectively while reducing the glare due to light reflected by the fog. The GLS SUV also gets a 'Grand Edition; badging along with chrome fines on the bonnet for a different look.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand edition further gets 20-inch,10-spoke light alloy wheels, painted in Black for a royal look.

Mercedes-Benz India has also added more premium touches to the GLS SUV with a more elegant looking dashboard with a heated 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel finished in Nappa leather steering wheel. In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres and is one of the best in its class. The dashboard gets a larger infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Rear passengers can now enjoy RSES (rear seat entertainment system) that is offered as a standard feature on the new GLS Grand Edition. Two 7-inch high definition screens with mobile phone connectivity allow you to make calls, listen to music, send and receive text messages and also provides access to select third-party apps that are approved by Apple CarPlay and ANDROID AUTO. Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof and 4MATIC permanent all-wheel-drive System.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition is offered in both petrol and diesel engines. The GSL 350d diesel engine is powered by a V6 diesel engine churning out a power of 258 hp and 620 Nm of torque. The GLS 400 petrol variant gets a V6 petrol engine with a max power of 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque. Both the variants are mated with a 9G-Tronic transmission.