Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB launched: BMW X5, Audi Q7 rival priced at Rs 73.70 lakh!

Mercedes-Benz has today launched the long-wheelbase 2020 GLE SUV in India. This is the first product launch from the German carmaker in India for the year 2020. The previous iterations of the GLE stand as the highest-selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India. The GLE 400d is priced at 1.25 Cr. The GLE 300d is priced at Rs 73.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new GLE is bigger, better equipped as well as offers a big upgrade over its previous iteration. In terms of its exterior design, the 2020 GLE comes with a bold front fascia with the traditional Mercedes-Benz grille. The headlight gets twin LED daytime running lamps, LED tail-lamps. The new GLE has the lowest drag coefficient of 0.29. On the inside, the GLE gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, both of these units are fully digital. Not only this, but the new GLE gets MBUX connected infotainment system and there will be a Burmester surround sound system. Also on offer is adaptive high-beam assist. In addition to this, the new GLE comes with a panoramic sunroof as well. There is ambient lighting available in 64 colours.

The 2020 LWB Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered with three engine options. The diesel engine line-up of this SUV consists of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that is good for 256hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. In addition to this, there is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 330hp of power along with 700Nm of torque. All these engines are BS6 compliant.

It will compete against the likes of BMW X5 and the Audi Q7. Mercedes-Benz India will be coming up with a lot more post the launch of the new GLE as it will be launching more than 10 products, one product every month for the year 2020. The all-electric EQC is going to enter India during the month of April this year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!