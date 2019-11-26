Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift to launch in India on 3 December: New design and interior features

Mercedes-Benz India is set to launch the GLC facelift in the country on 3 December. Unveiled first at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the GLC SUV has been refreshed with new design features and a complete overhaul of the cabin. It was also spotted being road-tested in India recently. The most notable changes on the GLC facelift are the additions to the cabin in the form of a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mercedes' MBUX system that features voice assistant prompted by the command 'Hey Mercedes'. The GLC will also come with a central touchpad for the first time.
In the mid-cycle update to the GLC, Mercedes-Benz has updated the headlamp and tail lamp design, along with a new grille and design tweaks to the front & rear bumpers. The tail lamp design includes new inserts much like the new India-bound GLE and GLS models. Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch the next-gen GLE SUV in India early next year.
Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift will be powered by the same BS-VI compliant 2.0L diesel engine that also powers the C-Class and E-Class. It will also have an option of a BS-VI ready petrol engine. When launched, the refreshed GLC will compete with the likes of BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Land Rover Discovery.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV and Coupe revealed: Gets a small power boost
In July this year, Mercedes-AMG also unveiled the GLC 43 SUV and Coupe that have been fitted with identical powertrains - a 3.0-litre V6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with an upgraded power output of 390 hp.
Changes on the two also include a new sportier front bumper which looks similar to the GLC 63 AMG, while the headlamps are LED High-Performance headlamp units borrowed from the latest facelifted standard GLC models. The rear has also been reworked with sportier styling given to the updated standard GLC.
