Mercedes-Benz GLC EV review: Is this the new luxury SUV benchmark?

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV review: The electric SUV combines long range, luxury, performance and practicality, with a 94kWh battery, 800V architecture and up to 715km WLTP range. It is set to launch in India in October.

Mercedes-Benz is moving away from the standalone EQ sub-brand and integrating electric models directly into its core range. It started with the G-Class electric and the CLA, and now continues with the GLC, followed by the recently revealed C-Class electric. Initial impressions with the vehicle confirm that the GLC EV an SUV that feels purpose-built as an EV rather than a conventional vehicle converted to run on batteries.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric, Stuttgart 2026. Exterior: AMG Line Plus MANUFAKTUR patagonia red metallic Interior: Leather black Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric: Combined energy consumption: 18.9–14.9 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ efficiency class: A

The GLC Electric is attractive and less polarising to look at. It features the brand’s latest star-themed LED lighting, a large illuminated grille and smooth, rounded proportions. The redesigned grille incorporates 964 LEDs that create welcome and farewell light animations, adding a touch of theatre The LED headlamps and rear lights also feature Mercedes’ signature three-pointed star motif.

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The AMG Line variant that is headed to India gets sportier bumpers, while wheel sizes go up to 21 inches. Overall, the GLC EV retains Mercedes’ familiar design language while giving it a distinct electric identity without looking overly futuristic. The biggest benefit of the dedicated EV platform is space. The wheelbase is 84mm longer than the conventional GLC, resulting in 13mm more front legroom, 47mm more rear legroom and 46mm more headroom.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric, Stuttgart 2026. Exterior: AMG Line Plus MANUFAKTUR patagonia red metallic Interior: Leather black Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric: Combined energy consumption: 18.9–14.9 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ efficiency class: A

Rear-seat passengers get generous knee room, while headroom is acceptable throughout the cabin. The Sky Control panoramic roof features nine switchable zones that can change from transparent to opaque. It also gets an option of 162 illuminated Mercedes stars embedded in the glass roof.

The GLC EV offers a 570-litre cargo area, although this could be slightly reduced if India-spec cars receive a space-saver spare wheel. Mercedes Benz India says it its yet to take a call on this feature for our market. There is also a useful 128-litre front storage compartment beneath the bonnet.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric, Stuttgart 2026. Exterior: AMG Line Plus MANUFAKTUR patagonia red metallic Interior: Leather black Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC electric: Combined energy consumption: 18.9–14.9 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ efficiency class: A

The cabin feels premium, quiet and spacious. Mercedes has also responded to customer feedback by bringing back physical controls, including steering-wheel toggles and key buttons, instead of relying entirely on touch-sensitive surfaces.



The rest of the cabin is beautifully finished, with real metal trim and vegan upholstery.

One feature missing, however, is a rear-seat recline function, which would have appealed to chauffeur-driven buyers in markets such as India.

The GLC EV is the first model to use Mercedes-Benz’s new MB.EA-M architecture for midsize electric vehicles. The same platform will also underpin the upcoming electric C-Class.

At the moment, the GLC Electric is currently offered as the GLC 400 4Matic. It uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup powered by a 94kWh battery pack and this is what we will also get in India. The system produces 490hp and 800Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100kph sprint in 4.3 seconds despite weighing over 2.5 tonnes. Mercedes claims a WLTP range of up to 715km. The SUV runs on an 800-volt electrical architecture and supports DC fast charging of up to 330kW. Mercedes says it can add nearly 300km of range in just 10 minutes.

The writer drove the GLC EV for around 75-80 miles on German roads in Stuttgart, covering a mix of country roads, city streets and highways. Ride quality was excellent, helped by the air suspension at all four corners. However, Indian roads would provide a better perspective on how it handles uneven surfaces. Rear-wheel steering comes as standard and improves manoeuvrability, while the quiet cabin and low wind noise make the SUV well suited to long-distance drives. At high speeds, though, tyre noise is noticeable. Three drive modes alter various settings, with clear differences in steering feel and driving dynamics. The steering is direct and well-weighted most of the time, adding to driver confidence.

The cabin is dominated by the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, Mercedes’ largest display, combining the instrument cluster, central touchscreen and passenger screen. It runs on the new MB.OS with AI, integrating ChatGPT, Bing and Gemini to handle navigation, general knowledge and vehicle functions. The system also uses Google Maps data to lower the car on highways and prepare suspension for road imperfections. Additoinally, MB.DRIVE uses 10 cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors to monitor traffic in real time, while MBUX Surround Navigation adds 3D graphics and camera views for easier navigation.

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By moving away from the compromises associated with converted electric vehicles, Mercedes has created an SUV that combines long range, luxury, performance and practicality. The cabin strikes a good balance between advanced technology and usability, while the driving experience feels refined and confidence-inspiring.

Mercedes-Benz India hopes the GLC EV will help increase its luxury EV market share beyond the current 20%. The GLC 400 EV will go on sale in October, with deliveries expected before the end of the year. Importantly, it will be localised in India from day one, helping Mercedes target a price of around ₹85 lakh (ex-showroom).



The writer was in Stuttgart, Germany on an invite from Mercedes Benz for this car review.