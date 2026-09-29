Mercedes-Benz GLC EV India launch on November 4

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the locally assembled GLC EV on November 4, priced at an expected Rs 80-85 lakh. With deliveries starting in December, the electric SUV is expected to account for up to 50% of GLC sales.

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new GLC EV on November 4, with deliveries expected to begin by December. The locally assembled GLC EV, expected to be priced at around Rs 80-85 lakh, will strengthen Mercedes-Benz India’s electric vehicle portfolio, with bookings expected to open in the coming days. The company expects the battery-electric version to account for up to half of overall GLC sales in India.

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At this price point, the GLC EV will be Mercedes-Benz India’s most affordable locally assembled electric vehicle. The CLA EV, priced at around Rs 59.5-60 lakh, will go on sale only next year.

Mercedes-Benz India’s locally assembled EV portfolio currently comprises the EQS SUV, which will be joined by the GLC EV. The company locally assembles the EQS 450 and EQS 580, while the Maybach version continues to be imported as a completely built unit.

The GLC EV is expected to attract customers beyond the existing GLC buyer base, including Mercedes-Benz owners with the EQS, customers who have booked the CLA, mass-market EV owners looking to upgrade to a luxury electric vehicle and first-time luxury buyers seeking an electric vehicle.

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The upcoming model also marks a significant reduction in Mercedes-Benz India’s localisation timeline. The GLC EV will be introduced in India within six-seven months of its global debut, compared with the company’s usual 12-15-month timeline for local assembly.

Mercedes-Benz India’s overall EV penetration stood at 14% in the last quarter. However, the company said availability remains a key factor in driving sales. The CLA is currently unavailable, while the EQS 450 SUV has a waiting period extending through December.