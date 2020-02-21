Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

The new GLC Coupe will be available in petrol as well as diesel engine options.

By:Published: February 21, 2020 12:36:28 PM

Mercedes-Benz is going to launch the new iteration of the GLC Coupe in India on March 3rd. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 55 lakh to Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it will rival against the likes of Porsche Macan and the BMW X4. The facelifted GLC Coupe is going to come with minor cosmetic updates on the interior as well as the exterior. These changes will mimic the updates which we saw on the GLC facelift which was launched in India last year.

The engine line-up of the GLC Coupe will feature petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol unit is likely to be a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol unit capable of churning out 258 hp along with 370 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine will also be a 2.0-litre which is good for 245 hp along with 500 Nm of peak torque. There will be a 9-speed automatic transmission on offer with both these powertrain options. Not only this, but the new GLC Coupe will get Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system as well. Both the petrol as well as the diesel engine will be BS6 compliant.

In terms of design, the new GLC Coupe will get redesigned headlamps,  a new front grille, new bumpers among other visual updates. Inside the cabin, one of the major changes is going to be the introduction of the new MBUX infotainment system. On offer will be a 12.3-inch instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

The current generation Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is available only in the AMG Avatar in India. The GLC43 4 MATIC comes with a 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 engine which is capable of churning out 367 hp along with 520 Nm of peak torque. With the introduction of the new GLC Coupe, this will be the first time that this luxury Coupe will be introduced in India sans and AMG avatar.

