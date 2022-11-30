Mercedes-Benz GLB: All you need to know about this 7-seater luxury SUV

The GLB is available in 3 variants- GLB 200, GLB 220d (Progressive line) and GLB 220d 4Matic (AMG Line), offered in 5 attractive paint schemes.

Mercedes-Benz currently offers the country’s largest SUV lineup in India. In response to the growing demand for 3-row SUVs, the company has launched the GLB and its electric equivalent, the EQB in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLB is said to be ‘Baby GLS’ by the carmaker as it takes its design inspiration from the flagship SUV. The GLB is available in 3 variants- GLB 200, GLB 220d (Progressive line) and GLB 220d 4Matic (AMG Line), offered in 5 attractive paint schemes- Polar White, Cosmos Black, Denim Blue, Mountain Grey and Manufaktur Patagonia red.

Mercedes-Benz GLB: Multiple engine options

Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, able to produce 160bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1620-4000 rpm. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 207 kmph.

While GLB 200d gets power from a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, able to churn out 187bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque with a claimed top speed of 220 kmph, making it faster than its petrol sibling. Then there is the GLB 220d 4Matic- AMG Line which shares its power output and torque figures with GLB 220d, but is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and has a top speed of 217 kmph.

As we drove the GLB 4Matic, we noticed that the 8-speed automatic transmission is all about fuel efficiency and hence, the gearing is on the taller side. The initial lag is evident, but once, it picks up momentum, then the engine feels settled and responsive. One has to keep in mind that it is more about commuting as easy, therefore, it is ideal in city conditions.

Being a seven-seater, Mercedes-Benz has focused on comfort and the GLB easily neutralizes ditches and even deep potholes. Tuned on the softer side, slight body weight can be felt, but the chassis ensures that it remains nimble and drives confidence while taking turns.

Mercedes-Benz GLB: Interior and features

The Mercedes-Benz GLB comes equipped with a tech-loaded luxurious interior and comfortable seats. The AMG-Line steering wheel comes wrapped in Nappa leather.

GLB’s interior is heavily influenced by its sister SUV GLA, it has a sloping dash, door pads, and seats similar to the GLA. Top part of the dashboard is finely finished in leather, the centre of attraction is the 10.25-inch display that is powered by Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX interface while the trackpad is situated on the centre console. The SUV has 4 driving modes- Sports, Comfort, Eco and Offroad, GLB also gets a large panoramic sunroof, along with a large glass area.

Talking about the space, the second row has adequate space and comfort given the SUVs sheer size, passengers can easily slide the seats back and adjust them accordingly. The third row is a little tight on space and also does not have any AC vents. Based on our experience, the third row is only useful for short trips. Even Mercedes said that the third row of the GLB is ideally for kids and pets.

Mercedes-Benz GLB exterior design language

Mercedes-Benz GLB features the upright grille and LED headlights, a long muscular bonnet, roofline, squared wheel arches and two-piece tail lamps that remind us of the GLS.

GLB 200 and GLB 220d run on 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels painted in gloss black and silver while the GLB 220d 4Matic is equipped with 19-inch alloys painted in grey and silver.

Mercede-Benz GLB price and availability

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the price tag of the SUV yet and will be launched on December 2nd, so stay tuned with express drives for more information.