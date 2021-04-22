Mercedes-Benz GLA online bookings begin: BMW X1 rival India launch soon

The first-gen model never made it to the BS6 cut but now the company is ready with an all-new model. The car could be launched in a total of five trims - two diesel, two petrol and one AMG version.

By:Updated: Apr 22, 2021 4:23 PM

Mercedes-Benz India has listed the all-new GLA on its website. One can now book the second-generation GLA through the company’s website. Currently due to lockdown being imposed in certain parts of the country, customers might find it a bit difficult to go to a dealership and book the car. At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz GLA will likely be launched in India sometime next month. It will likely be a virtual event. The GLA has been absent from the Indian car market for more than 1.5 years. It never made it to the BS6 cut but now the company is ready with an all-new model. The car could be launched in a total of five trims – two diesel, two petrol and one AMG version.

This is exactly the same pattern that Mercedes-Benz has followed with the all-new A-Class Limousine. The engines too are the same. A 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 161hp of power and 250Nm. The 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine produces 187hp of power, 400Nm torque and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol AMG will make 302hp. All the models will be made locally at the Mercedes-Benz Chakan plant.

The car gets a new nose and there are also 19-inch alloy wheels on offer. Inside, you get the large twin instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system complete with MBUX and Alexa support. We expect wireless charging and same capability for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. There is also dual-zone auto climate control, powered front seats and dual-pane sunroof.

The GLA goes up against the BMW X1 as well as the freshly launched Audi Q2. Expect the car to be priced starting from Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. What do you think of the car, its expected pricing and feature list? Do let us know on our social media handles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price