Mercedes-Benz GLA online bookings begin: BMW X1 rival India launch soon

The first-gen model never made it to the BS6 cut but now the company is ready with an all-new model. The car could be launched in a total of five trims - two diesel, two petrol and one AMG version.

Mercedes-Benz India has listed the all-new GLA on its website. One can now book the second-generation GLA through the company’s website. Currently due to lockdown being imposed in certain parts of the country, customers might find it a bit difficult to go to a dealership and book the car. At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz GLA will likely be launched in India sometime next month. It will likely be a virtual event. The GLA has been absent from the Indian car market for more than 1.5 years. It never made it to the BS6 cut but now the company is ready with an all-new model. The car could be launched in a total of five trims – two diesel, two petrol and one AMG version.

This is exactly the same pattern that Mercedes-Benz has followed with the all-new A-Class Limousine. The engines too are the same. A 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 161hp of power and 250Nm. The 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine produces 187hp of power, 400Nm torque and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol AMG will make 302hp. All the models will be made locally at the Mercedes-Benz Chakan plant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The car gets a new nose and there are also 19-inch alloy wheels on offer. Inside, you get the large twin instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system complete with MBUX and Alexa support. We expect wireless charging and same capability for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. There is also dual-zone auto climate control, powered front seats and dual-pane sunroof.

The GLA goes up against the BMW X1 as well as the freshly launched Audi Q2. Expect the car to be priced starting from Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. What do you think of the car, its expected pricing and feature list? Do let us know on our social media handles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.