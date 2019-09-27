Mercedes-Benz G350d to be launched on October 16: To be the most affordable G-Class in India

Mercedes-Benz has had always launched the G-Class in India in its hallowed AMG line. However, this time around, the brand is going to introduce a diesel-powered version. This model will be for those looking to take their vehicle the distance. The Mercedes-Benz G350d will be the most affordable G-Class in the country and will be launched on October 16.
Research from Mercedes-Benz India showed that there was a demand for the G in its diesel form. The engine of choice will be the 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder that puts out 286hp of power and 600Nm. This engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic. Power is sent to all four wheels. Like its AMG trim, even the G350d will have three differential locks as well as plenty of off-road gear to tackle the rough.
That this is going to be the entry point into the G-Class domain is no secret. Expect the car to be priced around the Rs 1.2 crore mark. At this price point, one will get a toned-down (comparitively) styling. Expect the model to have 19-inch alloys as well as lose out on some body kit. It will still be a clamber into the cabin. Nonetheless, the interior will be draped in leather and should be a nice place to be in. Expect a big infotainment system, power adjustable front seats with memory function and more. The G350d will be a 5-seater and should have sufficient cargo space too.
Here, the G350d will go up against the Lexus LX450d. However, the Lexus is a whole lot costlier. It will be interesting to see both these behemoths battle it out. Now, that's a good story idea, isn't it?
