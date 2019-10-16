Mercedes-Benz G350d launched at Rs 1.5 crore: The first G-Class with a diesel engine

We are no strangers to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in India. It has been around for ages and even gets a bonkers AMG version. However, this time it isn't about the G63 AMG. It is more about the "affordable" diesel variant of the G-Class. The Mercedes-Benz G350d has been launched and is priced at Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom. One can order the G350d now whereas deliveries will begin in a month's time.

The G350d boasts a 3.0-litre inline-six, BS-VI diesel heart that puts out 286hp of power and 600Nm. The gearbox is a 9-speed torque converter and allows the car to go from 0-100kmph in 7.4 seconds while the top speed is just shy of 200kmph. Mercedes claims a fuel efficiency of 10kmpl. There is an Eco mode that allows the SUV to use kinetic energy to coast. This however happens only at certain speeds and not all the time. Mercedes says that the clutch is re-engaged when one places their foot on the brake or accelerator. To reduce NVH in the cabin, Mercedes has used engine mounts that are actively controlled. At speeds below 5kmph, they are set to soft to optimally dampen the transfer of torsional vibrations to the ladder-type frame. At higher engine speeds, Mercedes says that the two engine mounts are automatically made stiffer. How is this on the road, we will find out soon!

A new transfer case ensures that 40 per cent of the power is sent to front wheels while the rear gets 60 per cent. Of course, this will vary based on demand. Maximum traction is ensured by use of the low-range gear reduction that sends maximum power to the wheel with the most grip. The massive 241mm ground clearance ensures that the vehicle will tackle most off-road conditions very easily. Dynamic mode in the cabin will ensure that the driver gets to select five customisable driving patterns. The engine, transmission, suspension as well as steering change their behaviour depending on the mode selected. Of course, the cabin is draped with Artico leather upholstery and one can order for a different choice through the Designo program.