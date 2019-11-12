Mercedes-Benz G-Class to get an electric derivative: Surprised? Read more!

Believe it or not but it's true! The iconic Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen or the G-Glass will soon get an electric derivative. The announcement was made by Ola Källenius, Daimler CEO at the Automobilwoche Kongress in Berlin and shared on Twitter by Sascha Pallenberg, Daimler's head of digital transformation. There have been speculations in the past hinting that Mercedes might soon introduce an electric version of the G-Class. However, this is the first time that official confirmation from the German carmaker has come across. Daimler boss admitted that there have been internal discussions of the phasing out of the G-Class, but he is of the opposite opinion.

As of now, there is no official word on as to when Mercedes is going to introduce the electric version of the G-Class. Also, it is too early to comment on its specifications related to range, top-speed and charging times. However, it is likely that the electric G-Class will be part of Mercedes-Benz's EQ portfolio. It should offer a range of more than 300 km.

#Daimler CEO Källenius: ”There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the #MercedesBenz G-Class. In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class" #AMWKongress #eMobility pic.twitter.com/tAS6tzpR3Y — Sascha Pallenberg 潘賞世 (@sascha_p) November 7, 2019

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, in its electric avatar, is likely to command a steep price. At present, this SUV stands as one of the most expensive models from Mercedes-Benz.

In India, Mercedes-Benz had introduced the latest generation of the G-Class back in 2018 in its high-performance, G63 avatar. Recently, we saw the automaker introducing the G350d in the Indian market. Surprisingly, within 3 weeks of its introduction, Mercedes-Benz sold out the entire allocation of the G350d for the Indian market. The G350d is priced at Rs 1.50 crore in India. On the other hand, the G63 costs Rs 2.58 crore.