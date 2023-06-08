Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG Line and Adventure Edition launched in India at Rs 2.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz launches the G 400d AMG Line and the G 400d Adventure edition in India, with the most powerful diesel engine to date by the carmaker.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the new G-Class AMG Line and Adventure Edition in India, priced equally at Rs 2.55 crore ex-showroom. The G-Class has been in production for over 40 years and has evolved from being a bare-bones commercial vehicle to the ultimate luxury off-roader.

The two new SUVs, the G 400d AMG Line and the G 400d Adventure Edition can be booked for Rs 1.5 lakh and the carmaker will start deliveries during the last quarter of this year. Existing Mercedes-Benz owners will get first preference in terms of bookings.

Mercedes-Benz G 400d engine specifications

The two G 400d variants are powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that makes 326bhp and 700Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox. The engine can help the G-Class reach 0 to 100kmph in 6.4 seconds while reaching a top speed of 210kmph.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh onwards

Mercedes says that the diesel engine (OM656) is the most powerful diesel engine in the history of Mercedes-Benz. The carmaker says, “The engine features Nanoslide cylinder barrels used by Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1- with ideal lubrication, reduced friction, and highly wear-resistant, thanks to hard contact surfaces with extremely fine pores for oil absorption.”

G 400d Adventure Edition

Mercedes-Benz G 400d Adventure Edition

The Adventure Edition of the G-Class gets a roof rack, a removable ladder, a spare wheel holder, 18-inch alloy wheels, a full-size spare wheel, leather interior, and more. The G-Class Adventure Edition comes in a total of 25 colour options, with 4 exclusive colour choices.

Mercedes-Benz G 400d AMG Line

G 400d AMG Line

As the name suggests, the AMG Line is the sportier version of the two and gets 20-inch alloy wheels, Burmester surround sound system, a sliding sunroof, ambient lighting in 64 colours, and a widescreen cockpit.

Mercedes-Benz says it has used a number of sustainable materials during the manufacturing process such as the padding on the seat backrests from coconut fibre, the substructure for interior door panels from wood fibre, and the major assembly itself uses low energy consumption.