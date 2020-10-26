Mercedes-Benz announces record delivery of cars during festive season: C-Class, E-Class most popular

Mercedes-Benz India states that the demand is especially noticed in the Northern markets of Delhi NCR, Punjab and also in the Western markets comprising Mumbai and all of Gujarat

By:October 26, 2020 2:45 PM
Mercedes-Benz India 2020 Navratri and Dussehra Sales

Mercedes-Benz India today announced a healthy sales turnout during the ongoing festive, having delivered 550 cars to customers across the country. The manufacturer states that the sales figures during Navratri and Dussehra are similar to those achieved during the same period last year. Most sales for the Three-Pointed Star brand come from its key markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

The record 550 customer deliveries were from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, and other Northern markets. In Delhi-NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their owners. Mercedes-Benz earlier witnessed a sequential growth in its monthly sales in Q3 2020.

“The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and Mercedes-Benz India is glad to witness this positive customer sentiment. The company is delighted to share the unlocking of the aspirations and celebrations by its customers who drove home a Mercedes this festive season, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Also read: Passenger vehicle sales rise 26% in September 2020 but industry still cautious, here’s why

“This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products. This trust becomes even more pronounced in the context of today’s market conditions, which faces multiple challenges.”

Mercedes points out that the C-Class, E-Class sedans, and the GLC, GLE, and GLS SUVs are in particular demand during that the festive season. Mercedes-Benz also reports a strong sales revival from Q3 2020 onwards, growing 25% M-o-M sequentially and four-times over Q2 2020 sales.

