Mercedes-Benz expects to sell more than 10,000 cars in 2021

The luxury carmaker has high hopes for the year 2021 as it is seeing high demand for its products. Mercedes is also focusing on bringing in more AMG vehicles to India and producing most of them locally.

By:March 26, 2021 7:45 AM
Mercedes-Benz reports sales growth in india

From the peaks of 15,330 unit sales in CY2017 and 15,538 in 2018, sales of Mercedes-Benz India cars dropped to 7,893 units in the pandemic-hit 2020.

The luxury car market itself has been contracting, from a high of about 39,000 units in 2017 (as per company reports), to 20,000-odd units in 2020. According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, obstacles such as slow economic growth, growing liquidity pressure, and change in GST rates have impacted the sales of luxury cars in the country.

In 2021, however, market leader Mercedes-Benz believes it will cross the 10,000-unit sales mark on the back of economic growth and the introduction of “volume cars”. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, told FE that since September 2020, the company has been seeing a V-shaped recovery. In Q4CY20, the German carmaker saw sales growing 40% over Q3.

“The demand has still not come back to pre-pandemic levels but isn’t far off either. While this year we may not be able to touch the numbers of 2019 (13,786 units), with new car launches planned we expect to get close,” he said. “This year we will complete our portfolio, once again.”

While the company increased car prices in the range of 5% January 15 onwards, it hasn’t seen demand tapering off. “I think that (price hike) has been accepted by the market,” Schwenk said. “We are right now at the lowest stock levels at the dealer-end, because of the strong demand we are seeing.”

Going forward, Schwenk said there are challenges such as the global semiconductor issue, but “we have until now been able to mitigate it and have been watching our supply chain closely”.

On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz launched the A-Class Limousine sedan, and will soon launch the GLA crossover SUV. Both entry-level models are expected to rake in higher sales numbers for the company. Its largest selling single model over the years has been the E-Class, which, Schwenk said, forms about 30% of the company’s sales.

The company also launched the made-in-India AMG A35 on Thursday. AMG is the company’s range of high-performance sports cars. The AMG portfolio in India now comprises the 35, 43, 53, 63 and GT series. Schwenk said the rationale behind locally producing AMG cars — even though these don’t sell in high volumes — is that this reduces their sticker price substantially, bringing in a new set of customers who see value in the product.

Mercedes-Benz will launch seven new AMG cars in India this year, and many of those will be localised.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough