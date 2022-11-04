Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV now available from £129,170 in the UK

There are two variants available for the EQS SUV- the four-wheel drive EQS 450 4MATIC which features up to 365 miles (587 kms) of range on a single charge, or alternatively the four-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC, with up to 364 miles (585 kms).

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced that the brand’s new EQS SUV is now on sale from £129,170 (around Rs 1.2 crore) in the UK.

There are two variants available for the EQS SUV- the four-wheel drive EQS 450 4MATIC which features up to 365 miles (587 kms) of range on a single charge, or alternatively the four-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC, with up to 364 miles (585 kms).

Mercedes-Benz is offering its EQS SUV in the U.K in seven attractive colour schemes- Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green, Selenite Grey, Manufaktur Diamond White, Manufaktur Alpine Grey.

EQS 450 4MATIC churns out a power output of 265 kW and 800 Nm of peak torque while EQS 580 4MATIC produces 400 kW of power and 858 Nm of peak torque.

The interior specifications of the EQS SUV vary depending on the trim line a customer chooses. For AMG Line Premium Plus, the car will feature black Nappa leather and anthracite wood trim. Business Class trim uses macchiato beige Nappa leather and ship deck wood.

The all-electric SUV features the MBUX hyperscreen which consists of a 12.3-inch digital display for driver and passenger integrated with a 17.7-inch infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both. It also packs dual 11.6-inch displays for the second row occupants, multi-zone climate control with air purification, heated and ventilated front seats and an optional panoramic glass roof.

In addition to controlling interior lighting, MBUX can also provide directions to the nearest charging station using the integrated voice assistant ‘Hey Mercedes’.

As an off-road SUV, the EQS SUV’s ride height can be raised by 25mm using the standard Air matic air suspension, and the dynamic select driving modes now include an off road mode as well and the SUV will run on 21-inch alloy wheels.