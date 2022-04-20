Mercedes-Benz EQS electric 7-seater SUV revealed: Offers 660 km range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its EQS all-electric 7-seater SUV. It is now the flagship luxury EV in the German carmaker’s global portfolio and claims to offer a range of up to 660 km per charge.

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has taken the wraps off its newest electric sport utility vehicle. The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV has been officially revealed and it’s now the flagship EV in the company’s global portfolio. The EQS electric SUV is based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform that also underpins the EQS and the EQE sedans. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV will rival the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

In terms of design, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has familiar Mercedes-EQ traits and even borrows styling elements from the EQS luxury sedan. At the front, it gets a blacked-out grille that’s a closed unit, flanked by angular LED headlamps. The headlamps are connected by a horizontal LED light bar. It has a sloping silhouette, gets multi-spoke alloy wheels, flush door handles, and an optional panoramic sunroof.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

At the rear, the EQS electric SUV gets LED taillights that are connected by an LED strip. It measures 5,125 mm in length, 1,959 mm in width and 1,718 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,210 mm, the same as the EQS sedan. On the inside, the EQS SUV gets Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Hyperscreen with three large displays.

There is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central infotainment unit, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display. Moreover, this electric SUV can seat up to seven passengers. Talking about the powertrain, the EQS SUV is offered in three different versions, EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic, and EQS 580 4Matic. The base EQS 450+ comes with rear-wheel-drive and develops 355 hp and 568 Nm. It is claimed to offer a range of 536 km – 660 km per charge.

The EQS 450 4Matic gets an all-wheel-drive layout and churns out 355 hp of power along with 800 Nm of torque. It is claimed to offer a driving range of 507 km – 613 km on a full charge. Finally, the top-spec EQS 580 4Matic version develops 536 hp of power and a whopping 858 Nm of peak torque. It comes with an all-wheel-drive set-up and offers a range of 507 km – 613 km on the WLTP cycle. The EQS electric SUV is expected to be launched in India next year.

Also Read: Lexus RZ electric SUV officially teased again: World premiere tomorrow

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.