Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

The pictures show the rear section of the upcoming EQS luxury EV which is set to make its global debut. We have seen the car in camouflage before but this is our first look at the vehicle in flesh. 

By:April 15, 2021 1:40 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQS rear spy shot(Image Credit: @car.spyshots/Instagram)

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS has been making all the right noises and has been seen around the internet in camouflage. We now have the first images of the luxury electric vehicle in its final production state and without camouflage. The images shared by Car Spy Shots shows off the rear section of the vehicle.  

As seen in the image, the EQS will come with a tail lamp that stretches from one side of the car to another. This design looks very impressive and futuristic. The top and bottom part of the car is painted in black to contrast with the white body paint. The lower-most part of the bumper has been finished in glossy black and gives a nice accent to the lower section of the vehicle. There is a scoop just behind the rear wheel for better airflow. Mercedes claims that the EQS has a drag coefficient of 0.20 which is the lowest for any production car.  

Mercedes EQS rear

While we cannot see the front or side of the vehicle in these images, we do know that the EQS will sport a large grille at the front and sleek headlights. Mercedes will offer the EQS with 19,20 and 21-inch alloy wheels as an option. Clean and curvy lines flow through the entire length of the car and it has a minimalistic design for the most part. 

On the inside, the EQS will offer a futuristic cabin with loads of comfort and features. Each seat comes with ventilation and heating capabilities. There is ambient lighting, wireless charging support, HEPA filter and even specifically designed sounds and fragrances to provide a better cabin experience. 

Mercedes EQS interior and hyperscreen

The EQS is also offered with a 54-inch touchscreen infotainment system that spreads across the entire dashboard. Even the rear passengers get their own touchscreen units. It comes with Mercedes’ MBUX system and a virtual assistant that can respond to occupants individually depending on where they are seated.  

Mechanically, the EQS will most likely come in two variants – a rear-wheel-drive version that will produce 328.5hp and 568Nm and an all-wheel-drive version that makes 516hp and 855Nm. New generation lithium-ion batteries with a higher density and better thermal management have allowed for a range of 770kms per charge (WLTP) and faster charging times.  

The EQS will make its global debut later today and we will bring you more information as they come out. So, stay tuned to this space for more information about the Mercedes-Benz EQS and more. 

