Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch on September 30: All you need to know

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India on September 30, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about Mercedes-Benz India’s first-ever locally-assembled electric car.

Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced that the all-new EQS 580 will be launched on September 30, 2022. It will be the company’s second EV launch within two months, the first one being the flagship AMG EQS 53. Moreover, the EQS 580 will be the first-ever locally assembled electric car from the house of this German luxury car manufacturer in India. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Range and Performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be offered with a dual-motor set-up, one on each axle. This powertrain develops 516 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Moreover, this electric sedan will come with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of up to 770 km per charge on the WLTP test cycle.

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Length 5216 mm Width 1926 mm Height 1512 mm Wheelbase 3210 mm Boot Space 610 litres

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Design and Platform

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a sleek profile and it gets premium design elements like frameless doors, flush handles, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more. Also, being an EV, it sports a closed grille flanked by LED headlamps. The EQS 580 is based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform that also underpins the EQE sedan and EQE, EQS SUVs.

Watch Video | Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Walkaround:

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Price and Rivals

The prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be revealed on September 30, 2022. It is expected to be priced under Rs 1.80 crore, ex-showroom. Moreover, this electric sedan will be locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. It will rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV’s India debut on September 28: Launch soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.