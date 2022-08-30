Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch next month: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India on September 21, 2022. Here’s what to expect from the first-ever locally-assembled electric car from Mercedes-Benz in India.

Mercedes-Benz India is gonna have an electrifying year ahead. Having launched the new AMG EQS 53 a few days ago, the company will now introduce the EQS 580 next month. The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India on September 21, 2022. It will be the first locally assembled electric car from the house of this German carmaker in India. Here’s what you can expect from the same.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Design and Platform

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is based on the company’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform that also underpins the EQE sedan and EQE, EQS SUVs. In terms of design, the EQS 580 has familiar Mercedes-EQ traits with a closed blacked-out grille flanked by angular all-LED headlamps. This premium luxury electric sedan gets frameless doors, flush handles, and standard 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Powertrain Details

Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQS 580’s 4Matic version in the country. It will be offered with a dual-motor set-up, one on each axle, and this powertrain develops 516 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The EQS 580 gets a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it offers a claimed range of up to 770 km on the WLTP test cycle.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Length 5216 mm Width 1926 mm Height 1512 mm Wheelbase 3210 mm Boot Space 610 litres

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Launch Date and Rivals

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India on September 21, 2022. While the performance-oriented AMG EQS 53 was imported to India as a CBU, the EQS 580 will be locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. It will take on the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.

