Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 bookings open in India: Launch on September 30

The locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India on September 30, 2022. Pre-bookings for this luxury electric car are now open for a token amount of Rs 25 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the all-new EQS 580 on September 30, 2022. It will be the first-ever locally-assembled electric car from the house of this German luxury carmaker in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. One can book the EQS 580 by paying a token amount of Rs 25 lakh. Moreover, the company says it will honour existing Mercedes-Benz customers with priority deliveries.

The all-new EQS 580 4Matic luxury saloon will be locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. It will be rolled out from the assembly line on September 30 by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. Upon launch, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be India’s longest-range electric vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be offered with a dual-motor set-up, one on each axle. This powertrain develops 516 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Moreover, this electric saloon will come with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of up to 770 km per charge on the WLTP test cycle.

Commenting on the announcement, “Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are privileged that Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle will be rolled out by Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV. Our existing customers will have priority deliveries for the vehicle.”

