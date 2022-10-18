Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV revealed: First all-electric AMG SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is available in three trims along with two AMG trims and it is the brand’s eighth electric model.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 EQE SUV, the first all-electric SUV from the company’s sports and performance wing AMG brand, while it is the brand’s eighth electric model. The SUV is available in three trims along with two AMG trims. The German carmaker says that the EQE SUV is the most versatile electric vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio, offering generous space for passengers and luggage.

Mercedes-EQ electric platform underpins the AMG EQE SUV as well as the AMG EQS Sedan and AMG EQE Sedan.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: What’s new?

Standard EQE models have steel suspensions with adaptive damping and air suspensions are optional but they are standard on AMG models.

Other enhancements include electro-mechanical active roll stabilisation and four-wheel steering – the latter turning the rear wheels up to ten degrees (nine degrees on the AMG models).

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Exterior and Interior

Inside the cabin, the electric SUV gets the optional giant MBUX hyperscreen that comprises three different screens under a single glass cover, which offers conversational speech commands via a “Hey Mercedes” prompt.

Additional interior updates include a flat-bottom AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill panels with “AMG” badging.

Talking about the exterior, the AMG EQE SUV comes equipped with the AMG-specific black panel radiator grille, LED headlamps, angled tailgate, restyled bumpers and unique wheel designs.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Powertrain

The EQE 350+ SUV will feature a single, rear-mounted electric motor, good to produce a power output of 284bhp and 565 Nm of peak torque, with a WLTP-certified range of up to 590km. The all-wheel-drive EQE 350 4Matic adds a front motor to the mix, keeping power the same but bringing torque to 764 Nm.

The EQE 500 SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive, with higher-performance dual motors bringing 528bhp and 858 Nm of torque. Both the single-motor EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 500 SUV have more power than their EQE sedan counterparts but get the same torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Arrival in dealerships

According to the German carmaker, we can expect the first EQE SUVs to arrive in dealerships sometime in the first half of 2023, launching in 350+, 350 4Matic, and 500 4Matic forms. The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV will come a few months later.