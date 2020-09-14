Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Jaguar with the iPace, Audi with the e-tron are ready to attack the Indian market but then the launch could either be delayed due to the pandemic or could be at least six months away. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first electric luxury car then.

By:September 14, 2020 12:41 PM

In the race to be India’s first luxury carmaker with an electric powertrain, Mercedes-Benz seems to have beaten everyone else. While the Mercedes-Benz EQC hasn’t been launched yet, it will indeed be the first one. Jaguar with the iPace, Audi with the e-tron are ready to attack the Indian market but then the launch could either be delayed due to the pandemic or could be at least six months away. Not to mention, we haven’t driven these cars on the Indian roads yet. Here is where the EQC comes to the picture. It is expected to cost upwards of Rs 1 crore. The SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC crossover that is available in the Indian market. While you can skip directly to the video at the bottom of this story, here is a bit of dope on the new EQC electric SUV.

Also Read Mercedes-Benz EQC review

The Mercedes-Benz EQC looks like most other cars from the three-pointed star. There is this sense of luxury, the moment you look at the car parked in the driveway. Except that the radiator aperture has no real function here. Remember, there is no BS6 engine here that the radiator has to cool. The alloy wheels too look the part. The rear in the meanwhile also has a sophisticated design element to it.

A cabin is the place where the customer will spend 90 per cent of his time with the car. This is one place where the EQC again feels like its ICE cousins. There is not much that separates it from them. Except perhaps for the fact that there is no fuel gauge and the meters show the different parameters of the charge left and other range-related details.

Speaking of range, there is around 450km on offer on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz will launch the car in a single trim. Check the video to know more!

