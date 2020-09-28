Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar iPace, Audi e-tron will be launched in the Indian market but they could still be about six months away. Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV then is the very first electric luxury car in India.

The last time we couldn’t count enough electric cars sold in India at our fingertips wasn’t very long ago. And now, a whole new chapter is set to open as the Mercedes-Benz EQC kick starts the luxury electric SUV segment in the country. More will follow – like the Jaguar iPace and Audi e-tron but they’re both a way away. Today, the EQC has the spotlight as Mercedes-Benz India has announced it will be launching it on 8th October. Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the EQC electric SUV is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.2-1.5 crore.

The EQC is powered by an 80 kWh 348 lithium-ion battery pack through two asynchronous electric motors, one at each axle. The SUV makes 408 hp and 760 Nm of torque that let it do the 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

The claimed range for the Mercedes-Benz EQC is 450 km (NEDC cycle) and an estimated real-world driving range of about 380-400 km. 10-100 percent charging time for the electric SUV is 21 hours (slow charging), 10 hours (medium charging), and 90 minutes (fast charging).

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce the A-Class family which is scheduled for the final quarter of 2020. The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, along with the A-Class Limousine and the CLA-Class are confirmed to be introduced in the Indian market by the end of the year. The official dates for the launch of these models are expected to be confirmed closer to the actual launch, however, Mercedes-Benz is already accepting bookings for all three models from prospective customers in India.

