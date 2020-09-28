Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar iPace, Audi e-tron will be launched in the Indian market but they could still be about six months away. Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV then is the very first electric luxury car in India.

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2020 2:10 PM
2020 Mercedes Benz EQC Electric SUV

The last time we couldn’t count enough electric cars sold in India at our fingertips wasn’t very long ago. And now, a whole new chapter is set to open as the Mercedes-Benz EQC kick starts the luxury electric SUV segment in the country. More will follow – like the Jaguar iPace and Audi e-tron but they’re both a way away. Today, the EQC has the spotlight as Mercedes-Benz India has announced it will be launching it on 8th October. Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the EQC electric SUV is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.2-1.5 crore.

The EQC is powered by an 80 kWh 348 lithium-ion battery pack through two asynchronous electric motors, one at each axle. The SUV makes 408 hp and 760 Nm of torque that let it do the 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

The claimed range for the Mercedes-Benz EQC is 450 km (NEDC cycle) and an estimated real-world driving range of about 380-400 km. 10-100 percent charging time for the electric SUV is 21 hours (slow charging), 10 hours (medium charging), and 90 minutes (fast charging).

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of ‘Luxury’ Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce the A-Class family which is scheduled for the final quarter of 2020. The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, along with the A-Class Limousine and the CLA-Class are confirmed to be introduced in the Indian market by the end of the year. The official dates for the launch of these models are expected to be confirmed closer to the actual launch, however, Mercedes-Benz is already accepting bookings for all three models from prospective customers in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar