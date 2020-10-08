  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. mercedes benz eqc electric suv india launch live price in india specs feature images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch, Features, On Road Price Updates: The new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India to mark the arrival of the first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. Stay tuned to Express Drives as the price of India's first all-electric luxury SUV will be announced today.

By: | Updated: October 8, 2020 12:43:38 pm
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched Live Updates 5

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India Launch Live: The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the German automaker’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. The EQC is a fully-electric version of the GLC-Class. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQC today, making the arrival of India’s first-ever luxury electric SUV. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz had introduced its ‘EQ’ electrified brand in the Indian market. This was followed by the public display of the Mercedes-Benz EQC at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be brought in through the direct import — CBU route meaning that the price of the EQC will be around the Rs 1 crore mark. The EQC is said to see rivals like the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar i-Pace being launched sometime soon. However, currently, the EQC will enjoy no direct competition in the Indian market. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you all the latest updates from the launch right here.

Read More

Live Blog

Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch Live Updates - India's first luxury electric SUV price, specs, charging time, driving range

Highlights

    12:43 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    Mercedes-Benz EQC Specs

    The two electric motors in the EQC combined are capable of producing 408hp and 765Nm of instant torque. The EQC is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds and reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph. 

    12:33 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    Mercedes-Benz EQC Battery Pack

    Under the EQC's floor is an 80kWh battery pack with 348 lithium-ion cells. These batteries supply the juice to the two electric motors that drive the vehicle.

    12:15 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    What is the EQC?

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first fully-electric SUV from the brand. It is the battery-electric version of the GLC-Class but uses a modern skateboard architecture sharing the same 2,873mm wheelbase. The platform features the battery pack being placed under the floor and two asynchronous electric motors placed one at each (front & Rear) axles. The overall exterior styling has been redone entirely for the EQC to make it distinctive and also have a very low drag-coefficient of 0.29.

    12:00 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    Mercedes-Benz - Brand EQ

    Mercedes-Benz introduced its 'EQ' brand in India. The EQ brand is the automaker's electrified range of models. EQ has three powertrain systems. EQ Boost is the name for all the 48-Volt mild-hybrid system assisted vehicles. For its hybrid system powered models, Mercedes denotes them worldwide with the "EQ Power' name. For its all-electric models, Mercedes Benz uses the simplified name 'EQ'. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the automaker's first battery-electric SUV. Mercedes-Benz also has more EQ models in the pipeline like the EQA, EQB, EQE, EQV and the EQS.

    11:43 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    Launch of India's first luxury EV - Stay Tuned!

    Mercedes-Benz India will finally announce the prices of its first-ever all-electric SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India today. So stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you all the latest updates from the launch right here.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric Launch Live - Expected Price, Specs: The Mercedes-Benz EQC, India's first luxury all-electric SUV will be launched in India today. Eventually, its rivals, the Audi eTron and the Jaguar i-Pace will also arrive as other luxury all-electric rivals.

    RELATED VIDEOS