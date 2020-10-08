Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India Launch Live: The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the German automaker’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. The EQC is a fully-electric version of the GLC-Class. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQC today, making the arrival of India’s first-ever luxury electric SUV. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz had introduced its ‘EQ’ electrified brand in the Indian market. This was followed by the public display of the Mercedes-Benz EQC at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be brought in through the direct import — CBU route meaning that the price of the EQC will be around the Rs 1 crore mark. The EQC is said to see rivals like the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar i-Pace being launched sometime soon. However, currently, the EQC will enjoy no direct competition in the Indian market. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you all the latest updates from the launch right here.
Highlights
The two electric motors in the EQC combined are capable of producing 408hp and 765Nm of instant torque. The EQC is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds and reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph.
Under the EQC's floor is an 80kWh battery pack with 348 lithium-ion cells. These batteries supply the juice to the two electric motors that drive the vehicle.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first fully-electric SUV from the brand. It is the battery-electric version of the GLC-Class but uses a modern skateboard architecture sharing the same 2,873mm wheelbase. The platform features the battery pack being placed under the floor and two asynchronous electric motors placed one at each (front & Rear) axles. The overall exterior styling has been redone entirely for the EQC to make it distinctive and also have a very low drag-coefficient of 0.29.
Mercedes-Benz introduced its 'EQ' brand in India. The EQ brand is the automaker's electrified range of models. EQ has three powertrain systems. EQ Boost is the name for all the 48-Volt mild-hybrid system assisted vehicles. For its hybrid system powered models, Mercedes denotes them worldwide with the "EQ Power' name. For its all-electric models, Mercedes Benz uses the simplified name 'EQ'. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the automaker's first battery-electric SUV. Mercedes-Benz also has more EQ models in the pipeline like the EQA, EQB, EQE, EQV and the EQS.
Mercedes-Benz India will finally announce the prices of its first-ever all-electric SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India today. So stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you all the latest updates from the launch right here.