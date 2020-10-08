Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India Launch Live: The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the German automaker’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. The EQC is a fully-electric version of the GLC-Class. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQC today, making the arrival of India’s first-ever luxury electric SUV. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz had introduced its ‘EQ’ electrified brand in the Indian market. This was followed by the public display of the Mercedes-Benz EQC at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be brought in through the direct import — CBU route meaning that the price of the EQC will be around the Rs 1 crore mark. The EQC is said to see rivals like the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar i-Pace being launched sometime soon. However, currently, the EQC will enjoy no direct competition in the Indian market. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we bring you all the latest updates from the launch right here.

