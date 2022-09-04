Mercedes-Benz electric EQS SUV: All you need to know

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be offered in three models- the 450+, 450 4Matic and the 580 4Matic with prices starting from $104,400 (approximately, Rs. 85 lakhs).



The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV is the brand’s latest entrant into their EQ range. The EQS marks the entry of an all-electric seven-seat SUV into the electrified space. The EQ range also includes the EQS sedan. For markets in the United States of America, the EQS SUV is priced starting at $104,400 (approximately, Rs. 85 lakhs)



Mercedes-Benz electric EQS SUV: Variants and price



The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be offered in three models- the 450+, 450 4Matic and the 580 4Matic. Prices for the other two models are at $107,400 and $125,950 respectively. These mentioned prices are for the Premium trim level as the Exclusive and top-spec Pinnacle trim cost more money. Mercedes-Benz also charges $1,150 as additional destination charge.



Mercedes-Benz electric EQS SUV: Design and features



The fully-electric SUV claims to offer space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV gets quite a generous amount of standard equipment in the base Premium trim as well. It gets an entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems. It features a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display for the EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV, while the MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged under a single 56-inch curved glass surface is standard on the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV.



All three vehicles come equipped with the latest generation of MBUX which now offers an intuitive new zero-layer concept, ensuring key applications are always at the top level of the screen so that the driver no longer needs to scroll through submenus or give voice commands to access commonly used applications.



With the EQS SUV, customers also receive additional SUV-specific features within the instrument cluster, such as, off-road mode which shows the steering angle, suspension height, elevation, geo coordinates, power level and more. In conjunction, the Head-Up Display is also able to show the driver the all-new off-road display functions.



Mercedes-Benz electric EQS SUV: Range and charging time



The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV produces 536 bhp and claims an estimated EPA range of 490 kms on the EQS+ while the EQS 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic offer 458 kms of range on a full charge. For charging duties, customers can use the charging stations from various providers through ‘Mercedes me Charge’ for two years. Mercedes me Charge allows its customers to charge at any public charging station throughout Europe, the USA and Canada. They have an unlimited number of 30– minute DC fast charging sessions throughout the entire electrify America network at no additional cost for the first 2 years, from account activation.



The fully electric 2023 EQS SUV will arrive at US dealerships in the fall of 2022.