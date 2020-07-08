Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car’s status

The possible issue is with the passenger seatbelt and cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, G-Class and CLS too are affected by this recall. In all, 103 cars are affected in the Indian market.

By:Updated: Jul 08, 2020 2:02 PM

Mercedes-Benz has been rolling out new products in the Indian market even during the lockdown. The German carmaker though is also recalling a few of its products for a safety-related issue. The company’s highest-selling sedan, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is part of this recall. Along with it, Mercedes-Benz GLC, CLS, as well as G-Class too are being called to the service centres. In all, 103 cars are affected. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans were manufactured between Aug 8 – Oct 20, 2018, the GLCs between June 20 – Oct 6, 2018 and the CLS as well as G-Class between July 9- Oct 2, 2018. The official statement says, ” In certain vehicles, we have found that the seat buckle housings of your vehicle might not have been manufactured according to specifications. A correctly fastened seat belt could be erroneously detected as not fastened. In this case neither the electric (PRE-SAFE function) nor the pyrotechnic tensioning would be activated in the event of a crash. Thus, the full effect of the restraint system could be impaired. As a consequence, the risk of injury for occupants would be increased.”

It is likely that this inspection procedure will take less than two hours and so will the replacement. Given the current situation, customers will most likely be informed via calls/emails. The cars could also be picked up from the customer’s place and returned post the inspection. If a customer wants to drop his/her car directly at the service centre, a prior appointment too might have to be taken. The fact that the company is recalling these cars to fix a potential problem that hasn’t affected any customer yet is commendable.

At present, while many Mercedes-Benz dealerships and service centres might just be open, there are chances that those in containment zones could be closed. Mercedes-Benz has digitally launched a couple of products in the last few months. It is likely we might see new digital launches in the coming months as well.

