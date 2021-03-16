Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class-Facelift

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted last year globally. And, now Mercedes-Benz India is bringing in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift to the Indian market. The India live launch updates will happen step by step right here. So bookmark this page and ensure you stay updated with all the happenings at the launch. The price announcement will happen by 1.00pm. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift price in India is expected to start from Rs 58 lakh, ex-showroom. This updated sedan gets almost the same design as well as features like the global model. There are going to be facial changes as well as interior ones. On the inside, an updated rear touchscreen infotainment panel will be present. This will provide chauffered customers a better infotainment experience. Apart from this, two USB ports also have been added. A range of petrol as well as diesel engines will also be provided.