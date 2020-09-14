Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz says that even with this price hike, the cars will be available in easy installments through its various schemes. It's finance initiatives as well as service packages will lower the cost of ownership too.

By:Updated: Sep 14, 2020 5:54 PM

Mercedes-Benz is the first amongst luxury carmakers to announce a hike in the price of its car range. A select range of Mercedes-Benz cars like the C-Class, E-Class, GLE, GLC and more will be costlier by two per cent from October 2, 2020. It is likely that the AMG as well as other CBU model prices might not be hiked. Mercedes-Benz India calls this as a price correction and attributes it to the rising input costs as well as the weakening rupee. Apart from this, the hike in prices can also be linked with the updated tech like Mercedes Me Connect that the manufacturer has been offering with its new cars. The hike will hardly affect this luxury carmaker’s customers as it is. Mercedes-Benz says that even with this price hike, the vehicles will be available in easy installments through its various schemes.

Martin Schwenk, the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said that it remains the company’s endeavour to give customers the best in technology as well as ownership experience. To drive in a sustainable business model in the market, the prices have been increased. Martin further said that Mercedes-Benz India will be absorbing most of the cost impact and passing on a bit to the customer. Special customer-centric programs like the Mercedes-Benz Wish Box 2.0 and other service packages will help offset the additional cost.

Through the Unlock with Mercedes-Benz, a customer can have customised financial solutions including opting for the aforementioned cars with a 7.99 per cent rate of interest, new car every three years, complimentary first year insurance and many more. Both the Cs have a lower EMI compared to the E-Class. Apart from this, various other service packages lower the overall cost of ownership.

MBIL is gearing up to launch its first electric car in the country. The new EQC should be in showrooms later this month. It will be priced upwards of Rs 1 crore.

