Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched in India: New look, more tech for Rs 63.60 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been refreshed in India. The new E-Class facelift model has been launched for a starting price of Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The E-Class is the most popular luxury vehicle in India having sold around 46,000 units since it was first launched in 1995. The new model builds on the success and underpinnings of the one it replaces. The current-generation E-Class was launched in 2017 and was offered in only Long Wheelbase (LWB) form in India. The facelift model made its global debut in 2020 and due to customer demand, Mercedes-Benz India has expedited the launch for the Indian market.

Like its predecessor, the new E-Class will be offered in India in LWB form. However, it brings the brand’s latest design language which has allowed the E-Class to don a brand new sporty look, while staying true to its elegant nature. The new adaptive Multi-Beam LED headlamps are sharper, the front grille is more aggressive, the LED tail lamps are sleeker and the overall silhouette is fairly smooth offering an elegant stance.

The mid-life-cycle facelift to the midsize luxury sedan allows for a new cabin filled with all the latest technology. The cabin features a new multi-function steering wheel, the old screens have been jetsam for a long seamless glass panel that sits on top of the dash. Like other new Mercedes cars, this panel features the 10.25-inch drivers instrument cluster, and it also integrates the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It uses the brand’s latest MBUX system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice activated assistant and Mercedes Me Connect connected vehicle technology.

As for under the bonnet, there will be three options. The E 200 will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor delivering 194hp and 320 Nm of torque. The E 220d has a 2.0-litre diesel engine offering 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The most powerful of the lot will be the E 350d, equipped with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine that can deliver 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The E 350d only comes in the AMG Line. All powertrains will be offered with a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard.

The E-Class directly rivals the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES 300h in India. However, being the most popular model, it is considered as the benchmark in the segment. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been launched with a starting price of Rs 63.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 80.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

