Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain launched in India at Rs 75 lakh: BS-VI engine with 194 hp

Mercedes-Benz India launched the E-Class All-Terrain in the country at a starting price of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new station wagon version of the E-Class was first showcased in India during the 2018 Auto Expo in February and is the first of its kind vehicle from the German car manufacturer in the country. The new car has a BS-VI compliant engine, and Mercedes has also specified that it will run on BS-IV fuel as well. The company plans to introduce more and more products from its global lineup in India, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is powered by a 1950cc inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 194 hp at 3800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 2800 rpm and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds and a top speed of 231 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain features the standard DYNAMIC SELECT.

The E 220 d 4MATIC All-Terrain features the standard DYNAMIC SELECT along with All-Terrain transmission modes. The ground clearance on the car can be increased by 35 mm. On the outside, the styling is bold and with a hint of an SUV. It gets an SUV-style radiator grille and large light-alloy 19” wheels.

Space in the cabin is a lot, to begin with, and can be extended folding the rear seat backrest into a 40:20:40 split allowing 1820 litres of storage.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain comes with a BS-VI compliant engine.

The company announced this year that it would now only launch vehicles that are BS-VI emission norms compliant with the first one being the 2018 S-Class that was launched in February. Another notable aspect to this was the fact Mercedes launched India's first ever BS-VI compliant vehicle two years before the government makes it mandatory.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the PM limit from its new BSVI diesel vehicles is Lowe by 82% compared to the BSIV diesel vehicles. Another relevant outcome of the new BSVI compatible engines is that there has been a drastic decline in NOx emissions level by 68%, narrowing the gap between petrol and diesel emissions.