Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-terrain India launch soon: Teaser shows off-road avatar of the E-Class!

Mercedes-Benz India has teased the E-Class All-Terrain just days ahead of its launch in India. In the last few days a number of reports cross-platform have suggested that the German automaker plans to launch the E-Class Estate or C should we say crossover (?) on the 28th of September. While Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the G63 AMG’s launch on October 5th, the company spokesperson declined to confirm nor deny the launch. The teaser video that Mercedes-Benz has released today. Would have us believe that news of the imminent launch was correct. Which gives us a little time to remind you about what the E-Class All-Terrain is all about. The E-Class All-Terrain on sale globally, made its Indian debut early this year at the 2018 Auto Expo. It made waves for offering, E-Class level luxury in a practical and rugged shell. The E-Class Estate will make its way to India with All-wheel drive, and get an air body control air-suspension system to give it the ability to ride 15mm higher than the coil-springs. Another 14mm comes from again in ride height liberated courtesy the massive 245/45-section tyres mounted on 19-inch rims. Those are full-size rims that would not be out of place even on the full-size GLS SUV.
Watch the E-Class All-Terrain Teaser Here:
Power on the E-Class All-Terrain will come from the same 2-litre turbo diesel as the standard E-Class, rated to 195hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be powered by a 4Matic AWD system that will give it better off-road capabilities especially when the traction is low. Interestingly, despite the all-terrain visual size it actually sits on a shorter wheelbase than the E-Class LWB on sale in India.
The tough boy image on the All-Terrains exterior comes from matte black cladding around the wheel arches and bumpers. Surrounding scuff plates offer protection to a degree, ensuring flying debris from off-road scenarios does not damage the paint or the bodywork. While the fascia remains largely similar the E-Class All-Terrain gets the chunkier perforated grille that comes from the GL line-up. On the tail, there’s a smattering of chrome with a bar on the tailgate flanked by the wrap-around tail lights give the All-Terrain a wide-bodied stance. In terms of the visual appeal, the puffier exterior ensures that the increased ride-height does not look out of place.
