Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra

Luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz India had a record delivery of Mercedes-Benz cars during Navratri and Dussehra festival with strong demand from key markets such as Delhi, NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat. Mercedes-Benz said on Monday, that they had delivered 550 Mercedes-Benz to customers during Navratri. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said the festive season had begun on a very strong note and they were witnessing positive customer sentiments. Schwenk was confident of the positive momentum for the brand continuing for rest of the festive period and the quarter. New product introductions will ensure that recovery of sales would could continue for the rest of the year, Schwenk said.

Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat remain key markets for Mercedes-Benz. Delhi alone saw 175 units delivered. The company’s C-Class, E-Class sedans and the SUVs (GLC, GLE and GLS) accounted for a majority of the sales. The company said there was a resurgence in customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilisation of businesses. Customer confidence is also buoyed by the continuously upgraded Mercedes product portfolio, combined with innovative financial and cost of ownership packages, the company said. The company expects to keep the momentum going with robust demand expected during the Diwali and Dhanteras period.

