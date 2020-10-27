Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra

Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat remain key markets for Mercedes-Benz. Delhi alone saw 175 units delivered. The company’s C-Class, E-Class sedans and the SUVs (GLC, GLE and GLS) accounted for a majority of the sales.

By:October 27, 2020 10:25 AM

 

Luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz India had a record delivery of Mercedes-Benz cars during Navratri and Dussehra festival with strong demand from key markets such as Delhi, NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat. Mercedes-Benz said on Monday, that they had delivered 550 Mercedes-Benz to customers during Navratri. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said the festive season had begun on a very strong note and they were witnessing positive customer sentiments. Schwenk was confident of the positive momentum for the brand continuing for rest of the festive period and the quarter. New product introductions will ensure that recovery of sales would could continue for the rest of the year, Schwenk said.

Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat remain key markets for Mercedes-Benz. Delhi alone saw 175 units delivered. The company’s C-Class, E-Class sedans and the SUVs (GLC, GLE and GLS) accounted for a majority of the sales. The company said there was a resurgence in customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilisation of businesses. Customer confidence is also buoyed by the continuously upgraded Mercedes product portfolio, combined with innovative financial and cost of ownership packages, the company said. The company expects to keep the momentum going with robust demand expected during the Diwali and Dhanteras period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S bookings open: India launch on this date!

BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S bookings open: India launch on this date!

Festive season offer: Buy a Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and get these accessories free

Festive season offer: Buy a Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and get these accessories free

BMW R18 Classic breaks cover: Expected price, India launch timeline of touring-focussed variant!

BMW R18 Classic breaks cover: Expected price, India launch timeline of touring-focussed variant!

Skoda VisionIN Kliq SUV spied on test: Creta, Seltos rival launch in 2021

Skoda VisionIN Kliq SUV spied on test: Creta, Seltos rival launch in 2021

Festival offer: Buy Okinawa EV and stand to win an R30 electric scooter

Festival offer: Buy Okinawa EV and stand to win an R30 electric scooter

Ducati Streetfighter V4 now ready for India launch: Gets BS6 compliance and these changes!

Ducati Streetfighter V4 now ready for India launch: Gets BS6 compliance and these changes!

Bajaj CT100 KS launched with new features: Hero Splendor rival gets fuel meter, clear lens indicator

Bajaj CT100 KS launched with new features: Hero Splendor rival gets fuel meter, clear lens indicator

Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here's how much you save!

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here's how much you save!

Renault Duster turbo petrol video review: Performance, fuel efficiency, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol video review: Performance, fuel efficiency, specs

F1 2020: Hamilton takes 92nd race win breaking Schumacher's record at the Portuguese GP

F1 2020: Hamilton takes 92nd race win breaking Schumacher's record at the Portuguese GP

Tata Motors achieves production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles

Tata Motors achieves production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience