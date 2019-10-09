Mercedes Benz delivers 200 cars in a single day: C Class, E Class, GLE among others

As part of festive season sales, Mercedes Benz has announced that it has delivered over 200 cars in a single day to its customers in Mumbai, Gujarat as well as other cities. The deliveries, which took place on Tuesday i.e. Dussehra were more than what was recorded on the same day last year. Out of the 200 cars, 125 were delivered in Mumbai, highest ever for Mercedes Benz in India and the 74 were delivered in the state of Gujarat. The models that were delivered included the C Class and E Class sedans, the GLE and the GLE SUVs among others. The company said that both Mumbai and Gujrat remain two of its top-focus markets.

The company said that the profile of the customers mainly includes businessmen along with professionals such as Doctors, Chartered Accountants and Lawyers. At present, Mercedes Benz has its presence in 47 cities in India with 94 outlets. The German automaker says that it has an exciting Q4 20 planned as it is going to bring in new products and launch several bran initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The overwhelming customer response resulting in deliveries of 200+ Stars in Mumbai and Gujarat and some other markets during Dussehra and Navratri, underlines the unmatched popularity of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle for the luxury car customers in these important markets. Today’s deliveries also signify that we have similar level of excitement and fascination from customers, which we witnessed in 2018; and that is a positive development for us. Our customers are the reason behind our success in India and we thank them for their continued patronage and brand loyalty. We have introduced multiple customer focused initiatives that will keep our customer excited with the product and service offerings associated with Mercedes-Benz.”